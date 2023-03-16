GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $724.75

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and approximately $724.75 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005429 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003598 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.