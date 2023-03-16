Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,061 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,253,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 633,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 218,832 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,411 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

