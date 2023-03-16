Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the February 13th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,350,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares during the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $11,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

