Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. States purchased 1,976 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $50,229.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

