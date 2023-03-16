Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haynes International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.
Haynes International Price Performance
NASDAQ HAYN opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
