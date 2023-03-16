HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.86 and a 200 day moving average of $303.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

