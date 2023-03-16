HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,568 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

