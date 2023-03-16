HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $55,237. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

