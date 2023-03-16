HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.90. 9,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

