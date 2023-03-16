HC Wainwright Trims IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Target Price to $19.00

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IMV Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ IMV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 36,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,005. IMV has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 680.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89,113 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IMV by 43.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 255,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IMV by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engaged in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The firm leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

