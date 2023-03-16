H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Insider Activity

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $353.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

