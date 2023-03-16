Head to Head Comparison: EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EQT and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 0 3 15 0 2.83 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

EQT presently has a consensus price target of $52.59, suggesting a potential upside of 74.60%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

EQT has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT N/A 13.23% 5.63% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQT and Extraction Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $7.50 billion 1.45 $1.77 billion $4.11 7.33 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EQT beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

