Head to Head Contrast: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) versus CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Invitae and CannLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 4 7 0 0 1.64 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitae currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 227.04%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Invitae is more favorable than CannLabs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

76.8% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Invitae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Invitae has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invitae and CannLabs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $516.30 million 0.67 -$3.11 billion ($13.35) -0.10 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -601.64% -59.44% -18.80% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invitae beats CannLabs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

