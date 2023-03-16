Head to Head Contrast: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) versus CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL)

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Invitae and CannLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Invitae
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1.64
|CannLabs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Invitae currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 227.04%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Invitae is more favorable than CannLabs.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Invitae has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Invitae and CannLabs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invitae
|$516.30 million
|0.67
|-$3.11 billion
|($13.35)
|-0.10
|CannLabs
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae.
Profitability
This table compares Invitae and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invitae
|-601.64%
|-59.44%
|-18.80%
|CannLabs
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Invitae beats CannLabs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Invitae
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
About CannLabs
CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
