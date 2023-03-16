Headinvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $205.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $202.99 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

