Headinvest LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

