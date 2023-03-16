Headinvest LLC Sells 90 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

