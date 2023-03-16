Hedera Trading Up 3.5% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.71 billion and $39.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,083,557,506 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,083,557,506.1136 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05945769 USD and is down -11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $52,668,062.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

