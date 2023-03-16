Hedley Clark Buys 825,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($40,219.38).
Primorus Investments Stock Down 2.7 %
Primorus Investments stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.55 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 93,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,752. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.85. Primorus Investments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05).
About Primorus Investments
