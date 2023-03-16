Hedley Clark Buys 825,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Hedley Clark acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($40,219.38).

Primorus Investments Stock Down 2.7 %

Primorus Investments stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.55 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 93,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,752. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.96 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.85. Primorus Investments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05).

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

