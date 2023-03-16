Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.76. Hello Group shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 675,606 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Hello Group Stock Down 18.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.87.
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
