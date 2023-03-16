Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $7.76. Hello Group shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 675,606 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hello Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

