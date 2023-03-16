Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

