Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 81,795 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $237,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Heritage Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Heritage Global stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,999. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Global by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

