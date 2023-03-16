HEX Price Reaches $0.0815 on Major Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $46.63 billion and $11.17 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00406104 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.04 or 0.27444341 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.
About HEX
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
