High Tide (HIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 17th. Analysts expect High Tide to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$108.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.63 million.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %

Shares of HIT opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.