Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

