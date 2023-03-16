Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Himax Technologies Stock Performance
Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.10. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 748,145 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 64,733 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Himax Technologies Company Profile
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
