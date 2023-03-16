Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.10. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 748,145 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 64,733 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

