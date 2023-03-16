Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Up 6.2% in February

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 947,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 892,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 91,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.92. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

