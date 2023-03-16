Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMBGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

