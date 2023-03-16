Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $785,262.89 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00406160 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,874.01 or 0.27453730 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.