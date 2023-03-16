Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $134.62 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $9.99 or 0.00040139 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $134.62 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00060304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,474,038 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

