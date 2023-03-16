Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.