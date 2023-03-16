Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Up 11.2% in February

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.