Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

