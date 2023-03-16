iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get iBio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iBio by 178.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in iBio in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iBio by 182.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iBio by 127.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $16.51.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 2,054.97% and a negative return on equity of 106.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iBio will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.