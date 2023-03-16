Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46.

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

