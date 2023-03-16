Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $61,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $228.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

