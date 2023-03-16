IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $220,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

NYSE:GWW opened at $667.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.75 and its 200-day moving average is $582.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.