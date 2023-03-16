IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $220,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:GWW opened at $667.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $629.75 and its 200-day moving average is $582.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
