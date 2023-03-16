IMPACTfolio LLC Invests $252,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

