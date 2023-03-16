Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INCY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. Incyte has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,169,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

