Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of ISV opened at C$21.85 on Thursday. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The firm has a market cap of C$386.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.72.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

