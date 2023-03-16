Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Information Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Information Services stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.95. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733. The company has a market cap of C$388.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.72.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

