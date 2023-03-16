Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Trading Up 1.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.38. 100,101 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $662.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.