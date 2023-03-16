Insider Buying: Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Major Shareholder Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,025,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $2,487,500.00.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 1,299,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,118. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Ambrx Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.