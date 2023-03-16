Insider Buying: Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Acquires A$577,800.00 in Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) insider Lawrence Myers acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$19.26 ($12.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$577,800.00 ($385,200.00).

Breville Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Breville Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Breville Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

Featured Stories

