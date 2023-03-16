Insider Buying: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Acquires 18,700 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) Director Jim Barnes acquired 18,700 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,485.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CarParts.com Stock Down 7.3 %

CarParts.com stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 2.20. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 72,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 133,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 67,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

About CarParts.com

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

See Also

