Insider Buying: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Acquires 18,700 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) Director Jim Barnes acquired 18,700 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $99,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,485.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CarParts.com Stock Down 7.3 %
CarParts.com stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 2.20. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
About CarParts.com
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
See Also
