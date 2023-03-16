Insider Buying: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Insider Acquires £57,850 in Stock

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,850 ($70,505.79).

Ian Thomas Mattioli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 150,000 shares of Custodian Property Income REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £141,000 ($171,846.44).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

Custodian Property Income REIT stock opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.09) on Thursday. Custodian Property Income REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.60 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.20 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £393.68 million, a P/E ratio of 637.86 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.49.

Custodian Property Income REIT Announces Dividend

About Custodian Property Income REIT

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

