Insider Buying: Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,087.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Investar Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 24,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,328. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.47. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million. Investar had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Investar by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Investar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.