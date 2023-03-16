Insider Buying: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Buys $12,201.82 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Schultz purchased 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $12,201.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $492.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $97.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSBI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

