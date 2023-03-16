Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Buys $59,913.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,100 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,913.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

PEBO opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $762.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

