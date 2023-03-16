Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $35,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $426,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRST. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. King Wealth bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

