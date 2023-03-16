Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $35,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $426,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRST. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. King Wealth bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

