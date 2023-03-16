Insider Selling: Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells 30,400 Shares of Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Chico’s FAS Stock Performance
Shares of CHS opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.