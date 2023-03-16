Insider Selling: Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Director Sells 30,400 Shares of Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chico’s FAS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

